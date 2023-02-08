The Montana Senate and House have both put forth a number of "ban bills" this session that override the rights of students and Montanans to live their lives as they choose. SB 99 and HB 303 take away our right to access healthcare with no questions asked, and therefore, our right to privacy. HB 234 and HB 359 take away a family's ability to have a say in what content is right for their children. And HB 361 takes away a student's right to be called by their chosen or preferred name. These bills do nothing to keep Montanans safe. They serve one purpose, which is to control aspects of our lives that should be our decisions to make. No one should lose access to medical care because of how they choose to live their life. No student should have to go to a school where they don't get called by the correct name. And enough with the book bans and drag show bans — the internet exists. Access to either of these things is available at any time. These bills serve one purpose — government control. Last time I checked, that was not a Montana value.