Letter to the editor: Bills will have financial impact
Letter to the editor: Bills will have financial impact

The 67th Montana legislative assembly has been over for six weeks and we continue to hear about its aftereffects. Our legislators took an oath to uphold and defend both the federal and state constitutions, yet numerous bills enacted this session are clearly unconstitutional and/or against the will of the people. Knowing that many of these bills would be challenged in courts, the legislature even set aside our tax money to fight lawsuits.

Examples include House Bill 102, the “campus carry bill,” which subverts Article X of the Constitution that states the Board of Regents has full authority over the University System; HB 176, the “voter suppression bill,” which eliminates same-day voter registration even though voters affirmed same-day registration in 2005 and reaffirmed it in 2014; HB 112, “save women’s sports,” which prohibits transgender athletes from developing “the full educational potential of each person” as outlined in Article X of the Constitution.

Some of these bills will have a serious financial impact to our cities and state. The GOP is not the same party that defended our Constitution in the past. Remember the Copper Kings who ruled Montana? They are back but now they call themselves “the conservative Republican Party.”

Gerry Browning,

Polson

