Letter to the editor: Bison should have right to graze

Montana law 87-5-103(2)(b) states the following: "The legislature finds that species of wildlife indigenous to this state that may be found to be endangered should be protected to maintain and, to the extent possible, enhance their numbers." Since there are hardly any wild bison in Montana, except for a few that leave Yellowstone National Park, it would seem that every effort would be made to do what this law states with regard to our national mammal, Bison bison.

Montana law also lists bison as a domestic animal. Thus, bison owners should have the same consideration with regard to grazing rights on BLM land as the owners of other grazing animals. It is totally egregious for the governor of Montana and others in state agencies to advocate for certain bison owners to be denied the rights that all other bison ranchers and other domestic animal owners receive. Bison should have a right to graze on our public BLM lands that belong to all the people of the nation. Why is there not a huge protest over these unfair actions against our national mammal?