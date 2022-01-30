Letter to the editor: Bitterroot spur

With the BNSF Railway discontinuing its lease arrangement with Montana Rail Link, perhaps it is time for Missoula County and the city of Missoula to start discussions about the future of the Bitterroot spur. The Bitterroot spur cuts through the heart of Missoula and is adjacent to one-third of Missoula’s neighborhoods.

The line could serve as a great connector for Missoula with a terminus at Scott Street and a terminus somewhere beyond the Southgate Mall. Heck, it could even be a connector to Lolo. In late 2021, Japan introduced dual-mode buses that switch from street mode to rail mode in 15 seconds. Unfortunately, only a diesel model of the bus is currently available.

Regardless, the Bitterroot spur consumes a considerable amount of real estate within the city and gets very little to no use. Perhaps it is time to reimagine how this infrastructure could be better utilized to serve the community.

Michael Sweet,

Missoula

