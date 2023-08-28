Seldom has there been a public lands bill with more support around Montana than the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. A 2023 statewide survey showed that 84% of Montanans are behind it. Not surprising given all it does no matter what you do on public lands: mountain bike, ski, snowshoe, hunt, fly-fish, timber harvest, hike, bird-watch, snowmobile, those seeking adventures, and those seeking solitude. Even more importantly, the BCSA ensures healthy habitat for wildlife. It protects five critical bull trout streams: the West Fork of the Clearwater, Morrell Creek, Dunham Creek, Monture Creek, and the North Fork of the Blackfoot. Together these generate some of the coldest, cleanest water in Montana. Additionally, it strengthens wildlife corridors between the Tribal Wilderness, Mission Mountains Wilderness, and The Bob.