Some 20 years ago folks in Seeley Lake and Ovando decided they would like to help with some conservation projects in partnership with the Seeley Lake Ranger District. Working as a team they treated 28,590 acres to reduce fire risk, sold more the 60 million board feet, removed fish blocking culverts, maintained 3.341 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails, restored 204 stream miles, and improved wildlife habitat on 62,763 acres.

Those successes evolved into today’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). A UM poll in 2022 found that 83% of Montana voters support the BCSA. A poll from Colorado College in 2023 found that 84% of Montana voters support the BCSA. The appeal of the BCSA is driven by the win-win effort that benefits mountain biking, lumber mills, snowmobiling, hiking, fishing, and hunting. It ensures remarkable habitat for wildlife and cold clean water for bull trout.

In spite of the collaborative efforts of Montanans and the benefits provided by the BCSA, Senator Daines does not yet support the BCSA. His phone number is 202-224-2651. Give him a call and ask him to please support this made in Montana bill.

Lee Boman,

Missoula