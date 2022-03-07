Letter to the editor: Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act

If you are an outdoor enthusiast of any persuasion, the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act should be on your radar as a bill to endorse.

The BCSA is a collective agreement hammered out over many years by numerous involved parties on all sides of the issue of how to deal with our public lands. The BCSA is not an "all or nothing" bill, but is a prime example of compromise by all sides to reach an agreement for future generations to enjoy.

There is something in the BCSA for everyone. The bill protects as wilderness some of the best remaining untrammeled land. It also allows for multi-use recreation areas along with careful and sustainable extraction of timber. It targets a large swath of public land users: hikers, hunters, fisherpersons, campers, bird watchers, backpackers, bikers, snowmobilers, loggers, wilderness advocates, and multiple use advocates.

It is time for this bill to be passed by Congress. So, please consider supporting the BCSA for yourselves, your children, and your grandchildren. Contact Sen. Jon Tester to thank him for introducing the bill and Sen. Steve Daines to elicit his support. Thank you!

Dr. Reg L. Spannaus,

Florence

