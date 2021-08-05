Letter to the editor: Blend engineering with values analysis

Missoula Water’s current approach to formulating a long-term management strategy for the Rattlesnake Wilderness Dams is biased towards engineering analysis outcomes. Although this is understandable from a financial cost-benefit approach, it misses the mark from a community values perspective.

Missoula Water should expand its decision criteria to include the benefits of a long-term "green infrastructure investment" in the Rattlesnake Wilderness watershed. A blended engineering and community values analysis would balance cost, liability and regulatory issues with water security options to support mountain water storage, preservation of senior-level water rights and sustained year-round stream flows in Rattlesnake Creek.

The indeterminate nature of future climate change impacts to the Northern Rocky Mountain region watersheds requires a forward-looking policy mindset. In this approach, policy-makers would consider the community’s willingness to preserve a certain level of stream flow in Rattlesnake Creek to the future benefit of wilderness recreationists and down-stream consumers of ecosystem services.

James S. Blundell,

Missoula

