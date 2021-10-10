 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: BLM has director it deserves
Letter to the editor: BLM has director it deserves

The mission of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is simple: "To sustain the health, diversity and productivity of public lands for the enjoyment of present and future generations."

For two years this mission was challenged by the appointment of Acting Director William Perry-Pendley. Mr. Perry-Pendley was never confirmed by the U.S. Senate and proudly advocated the sale of public lands to private entities.

The absence of response from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was almost deafening.

Today, we stand at a crossroads to save the mission of the bureau. Over her career, Tracy Stone-Manning has clearly shown her ability to create a healthy balance between public land conservation and the desire of private entities to use the land's potential resources. I'm thrilled she was confirmed as director.

However, as Stone-Manning was working her way through the process, Sen. Daines had a lot to say in opposition to her confirmation.

This makes no sense at all if we wish to retain our Montana motto of "Last Best Place," rather than reminiscing on these lands in the past tense. I'm more than relieved that common sense prevailed and the BLM will have the director it deserves.

Pauline Tait,

Billings

