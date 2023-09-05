I sure am glad to see the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) finally released its draft Oil and Gas Reform Rule, but the fight for proper management and leasing regulations of our public lands is far from over. While this is a rule that has been needed for a long time, there are key items missing or that need strengthened before they put said rule into place.

One specific example that should be included in this rule is to prevent lands with low and even no potential for development from being considered “suitable” for leasing. These are lands that have resource deposits that are too low to sustain commercial development, but companies lease them anyway to pad their portfolios. Instead of leasing these low potential lands, the BLM should manage them in other ways that make more sense and are in line with management the BLM is already tasked with: things like recreation, clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and to protect cultural resources.