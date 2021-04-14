Letter to the editor: Blockchain delivers on promises to few

Met a guy this past weekend in a GSE (garage sale encounter). He had a tee that indicated he was “settlin’ for Biden.” After listening, and recalling to him that, in Europe, the Democrats would be a right-wing party, I understood his discursive response, which ended with "... and my gun.”

He seemed to have been disposed to his summation, which included “this country’s going down the drain,” by what I’d said. So was I.

It took me back to that May Day when, leaned up against the Doughboy and seeing a fully tactical AR-15 guy in front of the Import Market, I wondered if the body-filled trenches of Somme were being honored.

I think maybe "Settlin’" and I care a great deal about things.

Me, when I see the son of a lobbyist passing laws for corporate interests, and two very prominent Democrats showing up in a March 28 Montana Standard piece of journalistic hagiography and paean to wealth. Within this "Capitalism Will Save Us" "news,” only a nod is given to solar; when one of these Bitcoin farms uses as much electricity as Ireland.

Far as I can see, blockchain is a financial instrument that promises to many, but delivers to the few.

Bill Shea,

Missoula

