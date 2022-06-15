Letter to the editor: Board has devalued the ecosystem

This concerns the Clearwater Junction Subdivision.

While well-heeled lawyers may argue for the “rights” of their colonialist clients, let’s be clear that the interest is primarily for new landowners and the wealthy at the expense of the ecosystem and the common good. Some people argue that there is a need for a new subdivision in the Clearwater, and the land developers seize the opportunity to make money.

Unfortunately, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board ignores substantial evidence that the ecosystem is already under siege in the area; that some mammals have already been removed or destroyed. Yet, because of financial interests, the board chooses to imperil this ecosystem even more.

The planning board has devalued the ecosystem relative to the interests of the few. Therefore, it must reconsider its decision to approve of this subdivision. Otherwise, in a few years, we will be reading about the crocodile tears of wildlife services as they lament destroying mountain lions, wolves, and bears, and the loss of riparian habitat for birds, fish, and other integral species.

Dr. Kevin Boileau,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0