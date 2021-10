Looking at my tax bill (higher than my rental property tax bill in Los Angeles County), water bill, and all the fees I've been paying in Missoula lately, I trust that Bob Campbell will hold the line on tax and fee increases.

When I see so much wasteful spending, from motels to a ski area, I believe Bob Campbell will protect our tax dollars allowing all of us to keep more of our own money.

Please consider voting for Bob Campbell for Missoula City Council!

Leslie Ellington-Staal,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1