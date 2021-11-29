Letter to the editor: Bodnar is good leader

The Nov. 28 letter from Jo Anne Church suggests that the UM "flagship is sinking." My take on that is a bit different.

President Seth Bodnar took over at a time when enrollments and retentions were down. Since funding is enrollment-based, that meant tough decisions on programs and jobs needed to be made. Those decisions, while painful, were made and now UM is rebounding in both categories.

Ms. Church states that Bodnar's leadership "has failed women students, faculty and sports programs." That's a pretty broad, fact-free accusation. My daughter is a UM student and thinks that Bodnar's vitality and leadership have been great for the campus. I've also heard from faculty friends that Bodnar is available, enthusiastic and competent. As for sports teams, the women's soccer team just won the Big Sky Championship for the second year in a row and the women's basketball team is off to a good start.

I was concerned that President Bodnar was coming from a business background and not academia, but my fears have been allayed. University presidents usually last an average of 6 years. I hope that President Bodnar exceeds that and that he and his family are happy here for years to come.

Paul Lynn,

Missoula

