Letter to the editor: Bond/Crisis Services rejection

A business acquaintance revealed to me that 10 years ago the property tax for his Target Range home was about $2500. His 2022 payment was $5200 for the same property.

Not only is the county receiving over double the amount in property taxes they garnered only 10 years ago but the population of Missoula County has greatly increased as well as wealthy families escaping California and other areas of the country have moved in purchasing $1-million-plus properties. Not to mention the property taxes received or projected to be received from the huge amount of commercial/apartment construction going on right now.

This huge chunk of money is where funding for the Crisis Services and the Fairground Improvement Bond should come from, not asking already besieged property owners to pay even more. If you want to know why these two failed I believe this is the reason.

Bruce Fuglei,

Missoula