Letter to the editor: Bond was to expand rink's capacity

I'd like to clear up an inaccuracy in Jesse Ramos' Nov. 27 Guest View.

The $19 million Fairgrounds bond on the November ballot, was not simply to "move an ice rink", it was to expand Glacier Ice Rink's capacity by adding a third rink to the existing two rinks and building a separate livestock center.

Glacier Ice Rink is a nonprofit organization that leases the facility from the County to operate our programs. Last year, we had more than 100,000 visits from spectators and participants and contributed $1.9 million to the local economy. We have funded all building improvements ourselves through private donations and loans.

We partnered with 4-H in March to ask the County Commissioners to place the bond measure on the ballot. At that time, the economic landscape was very different. The Commissioners approved the request in July after we showed sufficient support for the proposal from both the agricultural and ice communities.

We are disappointed that the measure failed, but understand it was a big ask from Missoula County voters. As Missoula continues to grow, expanded facilities on the Fairgrounds will become more valuable, and I hope the community will support these projects in the future.

Laura Henning, Executive Director

Glacier Ice Rink

