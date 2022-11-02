Letter to the editor: Bonds will increase taxes

In the upcoming election Missoula City and County voters face important choices. Paramount among issues is the cost of living in Missoula (city and county).

Voters are asked to approve issuance of new bonds amounting to approximately $24 million ($5 million annually in perpetuity, and $19 million for improvement to the county fairgrounds).

These bonds are in addition to bonds passed in the recent past amounting to approximately $230 million ($158 million for schools, $30 million for a new library, and $48 million for the Fort Missoula sports complex). All this debt is paid through increased property taxes.

The increase in property tax affects all of us, homeowners, landlords, and ultimately, renters.

Would it not be prudent to hold off incurring more debt on behalf of Missoula County residents until a commensurate amount of the current debt is satisfied?

Sherry Devlin and Stacy Rye articulated this issue better than I in the Oct. 23 edition of the Missoulian.

For people affected by increased property tax (all of us) a “No” vote on these bonds is well founded, and pressure to increase scrutiny of future bond proposals is well warranted. Additionally, I suggest you consider the above when voting for county commissioner.

Mike Paterni,

Missoula