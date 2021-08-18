Letter to the editor: Border crisis worse but Democrats quiet

Crises at the border! If the Trump administration was still in office, that would be front-page news and the leading talking point in every media outlet. With the Dems in charge, there isn’t even a mention of it.

Remember the kids in cages from the Trump era? Beside the fact that those were Obama-era cages, that situation is worse now but not a word is spoken of it.

The Biden admin says “we are making progress.” Holding a few meetings with other countries while you allow hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into our country isn’t progress! These illegals are being bused all over the country with no vaccinations and no COVID tests required. The July report showed over 200,000 illegals apprehended at the southern border. That’s just the ones we know about.

The Democrat leadership, the Democrats in our communities and the media which are in lock step with them should be ashamed!

Chris Jones,

Missoula

