Letter to the editor: Both letters may be correct

Recent letters criticizing and supporting state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen may all be correct.

Much of the letters from school superintendents criticizing Arntzen addressed the administrative role of her office. Their complaints can be verified, or disproved. Are applications for credentials being timely processed? Are the districts receiving the assistance they require in regard to accreditation standards, and funding matters? Are questions receiving a timely answer?

If not, what is the reason? Is staff turnover outside of the rate experienced in other state agencies? Arntzen needs to respond to these questions.

Comments regarding Arntzen's participation in the Crosspoint meeting are irrelevant to the administrative responsibility of her office.

Regarding the letter supporting Arntzen, administrators need to pay attention to the fact that people feel they are finally being heard by her. This is an important component for any elected official. (I would hope that she would be equally willing to attend meetings where the people did not share her political point of view, if invited.)

The frustration of the superintendents is real. The appreciation of the parents who feel heard is also real. We need to remember the two issues do not cancel each other out.

Pat Crowder,

Thompson Falls

