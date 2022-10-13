Letter to the editor: Brad Tschida brings common sense to government

It must be campaign season since Missoula Democrats are falling over themselves trying to convince voters they’re “fiscal conservatives” and want to work to reduce your property taxes. The simple truth: city and county Democrats have raised your property taxes at rates unseen in the rest of Montana. Democrat legislators have voted for virtually every tax increase brought before the Legislature in recent memory.

In his four terms in the Montana House, I cannot find one example of a tax increase that Willis Curdy voted against. NOT. ONE.

Brad Tschida, however, has not voted for a single tax increase, whether on your property or your income. Brad’s been virtually the only Missoula legislator from either party who can make this claim.

Brad has worked diligently preventing state government from taking more of your money through taxation, allowing you a fighting chance to prosper. Brad has followed through on his tax reduction pledge.

Democrats at the federal and local level are solely responsible for skyrocketing inflation, crime, homelessness, oppressive taxation and reckless spending. Democrats must believe your income is limitless.

Brad Tschida continues to bring common sense to state government. He deserves our vote for SD49 on Nov. 8.

Ryan Darling,

Missoula