Letter to the editor: Brad Tschida has demonstrated leadership

Brad Tschida, running for Senate District 49 (Missoula) is the only logical choice for conservative Republicans in the upcoming primary on June 7. As the former Majority Leader, Representative Tschida has demonstrated leadership, commitment to Republican principles, and devotion to the highest ethical standards. Montana is still somewhat of an oasis of civility in the political arena and future State Senator Tschida is a beacon of light with his dignity, decorum and attentiveness to divergent views. This writer has worked with Representative Tschida in the past two legislative sessions and found him to be knowledgeable about the process, dedicated to representing his constituents and always exhibiting a correct moral compass. The voters of Senate District 49 will be well represented by Brad Tschida.

Rep. John Fuller,

Kalispell

