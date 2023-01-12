 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Bridge over troubled Russell

  • 0

So they are getting ready to spend more money on the bridge over Reserve. Why not spend some money on one of the most congested areas? On Russell by Oasis Spas by the railroad tracks, where people almost come to a complete stop. It goes into one lane and even though you aren't supposed to pass over double lines, everyone holds the traffic up even more by trying to turn left or right on Russell until Third, also having to wait for bikers and pedestrians. This backs up traffic forever. Maybe put a bridge over the railroad tracks? This town is getting way too busy for the roads design...look at Reserve.

K Johnson,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in Am…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News