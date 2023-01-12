Letter to the editor: Bridge over troubled Russell

So they are getting ready to spend more money on the bridge over Reserve. Why not spend some money on one of the most congested areas? On Russell by Oasis Spas by the railroad tracks, where people almost come to a complete stop. It goes into one lane and even though you aren't supposed to pass over double lines, everyone holds the traffic up even more by trying to turn left or right on Russell until Third, also having to wait for bikers and pedestrians. This backs up traffic forever. Maybe put a bridge over the railroad tracks? This town is getting way too busy for the roads design...look at Reserve.