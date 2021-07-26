Letter to the editor: Bridge repairs seem half-baked

Regarding the problems at the Beartracks Bridge:

I noticed weeks ago that the new poured-in-place concrete roadway surface on the bridge was cracking and had already been repaired in many places. Typically, the road surface of a bridge such as this should be precast, post-tensioned concrete planks. This seems to be another deficit in the design of the bridge repair. I encourage the City Council to question the bridge engineer on this matter.

The entire bridge repair seems to be done in a rather half-baked manner. I am an architect with over 40 years of experience, including assistance with the design of some small bridges. It seems as though the bridge repairs were designed to be as inexpensive as possible, instead of being a long-lasting solution to a deteriorating structure.

Bill Kortsch,

Missoula

