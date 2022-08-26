 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bring back Mullan Reserve bus route

It baffles me that with the new expansion of the Mountain Line Bus service that the old Mullan/Reserve Street bus route that was eliminated over three years ago has not been reinstated. If this bus service truly is about saving energy and reducing traffic congestion how come the fastest growing area in Missoula County is not included? I brought this up to the county commissioners before the start of the virus and they all agreed it needed to be brought back. We are still paying for the service in taxes. Over three years and nothing. If I am misinformed I apologize.

Dave Scott,

Missoula

0 Comments
