Letter to the editor: Bringing shame to Montana

The formation of Montana’s “Freedom Caucus” would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous. With their lizard queen and moron king, they seek to impose their “morals” and restrictions on the rest of us. They want to take away freedoms and destroy our democracy. The fact that many of the members may choose to remain anonymous is particularly chilling. Perhaps they should just sew some white hoods and construct some crosses to burn. Montanans, please stand up against this ANTI-Freedom group of extremists. They bring shame to our state and to their constituents.