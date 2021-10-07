Letter to the editor: Buckle up

Halloween is just around the corner. Seat belt and child passenger safety is so vitally important on the holiday — and each day of the year.

As a grandmother and mother, my duty is to help educate others on how to keep ourselves and others safe. Many times I have seen parents who are not buckling up their children as they travel from place to place to take their child trick-or-treating. This is just not safe, and should there be a crash, that child could not only fly out of the car, but they also become a projectile and could hurt others in a crash.

No one plans for a crash. I should know. I have been in six in my lifetime, and I did not cause even one of them. This Halloween, could you please consider walking, attending a community event or taking the time to buckle and unbuckle everyone in the car, each time you get in and out? Thank you for taking the time to buckle up, therefore protecting yourself and others.

Kevi Berger,

Missoula

