Letter to the editor: Buffalo Creek Project may save cutthroat trout from extinction

For Wilderness Watch (“Poisoning the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness is a bad idea,” May 18) fish don’t count as wildlife. It passionately defends icons of wilderness like grizzlies but dismisses icons of wilderness like cutthroat trout.

Rotenone is the only reliable tool for preventing native cutthroat trout from being hybridized off the planet by non-native rainbow trout stocked before the age of ecological enlightenment.

In modern fisheries management rotenone has never been seen to permanently affect a native aquatic ecosystem except to restore it. What’s more, the Wilderness Act provides for precisely this type of management to save imperiled native fish.

The Buffalo Creek Project may well save Yellowstone cutthroat trout from extinction. Dr. Todd Koel, leader of the Yellowstone National Park’s native fish conservation program, offers this: “We’ve been watching Yellowstone cutthroat decline in terms of genetic integrity. We need to curtail the hybrid invasion. If we were to let everything go, we’d lose the entire Lamar system and end up with what’s happened in the north forks of the Flathead and Shoshone and every other large system around here — just big hybrid swarms.”

That’s fine and dandy with Wilderness Watch.

Ted Williams, National Chair, Native Fish Coalition

