As we celebrate the victory of Held v. Montana and reaffirm our constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, it’s important we sustain our momentum in the face of resistance from Helena against this landmark decision. Multiple state agencies and officials were found to be in violation of their duty to uphold our Constitution, which is a pretty big deal to say the least. Communities like our own can support environmental protections by advocating for policies that align with this legal precedent, including promoting sustainable practices, conservation efforts, and responsible resource management.

For the defendants in our state government, proactive steps are essential to maintain public trust. They should acknowledge the court's decision and refrain from personal attacks. They should present factual evidence and engage constructively in environmental discussions. Modifications in their troublesome behavior should also include respecting judicial decisions, upholding the Constitution, and actively participating in collaborative efforts to preserve the environment. This case underscores the power of unity in safeguarding natural resources for current and future generations. As your candidate for City Council Ward 3, I believe we can have a healthy environment and a vibrant economy, but only if we build bridges, rather than burn them.