Letter to the editor: Buls violated oath

The Nov. 14 story about Dr. Justin Buls greatly saddens me. Dr. Buls is a medical professional who has influence over students, patients and the public who is not only dishonest, but responsible for people not getting vaccinated and then getting sick, hospitalized and some dying — 9/10 of whom are unvaccinated.

The harmful effects of this are exponential. COVID grinds on and on. Staff are exhausted and quitting. Patients with other illnesses are not getting diagnosed and treated.

Dr. Buls took an oath to “first do no harm.” He has violated that oath. He should not be teaching future practitioners. His judgment is so flawed, it is questionable whether he should be practicing medicine at all. The Board of Medical Examiners needs to consider revoking his license. This cannot be allowed to continue.

Jan Newman, MD, FACS,

Clinton

