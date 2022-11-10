Letter to the editor: Burton's Classic Hair deserves thanks

I would like to thank Burton's Classic hair for partnering with the Missoula Alliance Church to provide hair cuts to local foster/adoptive children. I have been a foster parent in this community for 22 years. Many times people who learn of my role say to me "I could never do that". I always respond, no, maybe not, but you could do something. It's a motto I live by. If you can give, please do, if you need, please ask. If I can, I will. Burton's provided over 50 haircuts that were stylish, professional and darling for families that need to focus on safety, health and well being of these little ones. It's hard work being a foster/adoptive parent. Our families welcome and appreciate all of the support this community gives us so we can show up every day for children in need. If you need a cut or a color, schedule with Burton's. Let them know you appreciate what a great community service they have provided for the foster children in our community. MAC church, and specifically Laura Wilderboer and her crew of amazement, has provided support services to foster parents every month including a meal, training, and creative solutions to our everyday needs regardless of the families' religious status or church affiliation. Their dedication to service is amazing.