Letter to the editor: Bus lane not a good idea

Once again insanity visits Missoula. The Nov. 19 paper discusses a study involving Brooks Street and a bus lane down the middle with additional bike lanes. The study centers on Brooks between Reserve and Mount costing $927,000.

Proponents of the idea argue that a bus lane in the center and two bike lanes will improve transportation, saying high school students will ride the bus to go to high school rather than drive, and that Bitterroot residents will ride the bus to work after parking their cars at the southern end. Why would you park your car and ride two miles on a bus to go to work if you worked downtown, changing buses at least once? You wouldn't? Next question, where would you park?

There is no bare land for a parking lot on the southern or northern end of the route unless you rip out a car dealership and the rose garden. Cars turning left on Brooks to go to a business would be crossing this bus lane every time — or would you eliminate left turns? At a minimum the project would result in the loss of one lane of travel each direction and maybe the left turn lane. Fantastic thinking.

Alan Brown,

Bigfork

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0