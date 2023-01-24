Letter to the editor: Businesses support Higgins Corridor concept

The Hip Strip District is a multi-generational center comprised of Missoula Senior Center, Hellgate High School, residential neighborhoods, and the numerous businesses and nonprofits that make the area so unique.
With safety and accessibility improvements, the Higgins Corridor plan addresses a vital component missing in the current layout. Higgins Avenue is not a through-fare but a destination route. Collisions between cars and pedestrians and/or bicycles along the Hip Strip are too numerous to count. Dedicated turn lanes for vehicles at 5th and 6th Streets will drastically improve these intersections, along with protected cycling lanes for the families and individuals who recreate and work downtown, along the river, or in the Hip Strip District, allowing safer access for everyone en route to their destinations.
A recent survey polled on EngageMissoula.com resulted in a 2-to-1 ratio in favor of the Higgins Corridor plan. Implementing safety and accessibility is key to every successful undertaking, and we hope to have your support for the safety and vitality of our neighborhood, our businesses, our youth, and our community.
Aimee McQuilkin, Betty’s Divine
Charlie and Barbie Beaton, Big Dipper Ice Cream
Alex Gallego, Missoula Bicycle Works