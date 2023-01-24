Letter to the editor: Businesses support Higgins Corridor concept

With safety and accessibility improvements, the Higgins Corridor plan addresses a vital component missing in the current layout. Higgins Avenue is not a through-fare but a destination route. Collisions between cars and pedestrians and/or bicycles along the Hip Strip are too numerous to count. Dedicated turn lanes for vehicles at 5th and 6th Streets will drastically improve these intersections, along with protected cycling lanes for the families and individuals who recreate and work downtown, along the river, or in the Hip Strip District, allowing safer access for everyone en route to their destinations.