Letter to the editor: Call to action to aid environment

It was wonderful to see the article on Earth Day about President Biden convening a global summit to rally worldwide momentum towards decreasing carbon emissions.

This is a call to action for all of us who care about our environment — a critical call to step up and encourage right action. We must commit to talking to our neighbors and community and our local, state and federal representatives. Let them know we will be voting for those that support ambitious change to save the future of our planet. We could ask our representatives on a national level to endorse and bring forward the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and the newer infrastructure plans.

Montana had a carbon pricing act brought forward in our Legislature that couldn’t get traction. Can we make it happen next cycle? Stay connected with representatives and educate them about the actions we need to see in response to our critical climate problems. Support good bills and fuss loud and long about bad ones. Join community groups that are activists for energy transformation and conservation.

Let's be the impetus that makes this happen. We need to be somewhere better for the Earth Days of the future.

Jennifer Allen,

Kalispell

