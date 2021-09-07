Letter to the editor: Campbell has common sense

This is John Contos with John’s Carpet Care, Missoula City Council Ward 5 and John’s Rabbit Daycare.
As a carpet cleaner, going into people’s homes, you can tell a lot about the people living there. I’ve been in Bob Campbell’s home as a carpet cleaner, met his wife and was impressed with both of them. Bob has good character, wanting to help people not only as an intelligent policeman but as a regular person. He has what it takes to be a great city councilman, common sense being the best quality.
I fully endorse Bob Campbell because after being on city council for almost two years, I see the need for someone to come in with lots of common sense and attention to detail.
The "rabbit daycare" was a joke but I do have two rabbits, so please, no calls. I am, however, still cleaning carpets.
John Contos,
Ward 5 councilor,
Missoula City Council,
Missoula