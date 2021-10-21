Letter to the editor: Campbell will support emergency services

Bob Campbell will strongly support emergency services.

Our emergency services here in Missoula are weakened by a lack of personnel and equipment year after year, and it is disappointing to see new requests go unfunded.

I trust Bob Campbell will work to see that our emergency services are fully funded, having the personal experience to explain these needs to others on council. As we have seen, elsewhere in the nation, blanket defunding has severe consequences. Bob’s experience will be invaluable to ensuring public safety is paramount, and remains protected.

Bob will not “rubber stamp” every request. He will hold department heads responsible for their budgets and require them to provide clear explanations of needs and weigh those with available resources. He is the responsible choice for Missoula City Council Ward 5.

Jerry Odlin,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0