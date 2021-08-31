Letter to the editor: Campbell will tackle Missoula's problems

The voters in Ward 5 have a chance to steer city council back on a path of responsible spending and delivery of critical services. Bob Campbell is just the right candidate to sit at the table each week and add to the conversation after listening carefully to others. He is an experienced police trainer and negotiator with an honorable record of service to his community and his country. With his added education and background in land-use planning, Campbell has the talent to address Missoula’s biggest problems head-on.