Letter to the editor: Campus gun law counterproductive

I think the latest law that allows guns to be carried into college classrooms and offices is misguided and counterproductive. If students want to have personal protection in the classroom or college office, let them carry mace or bear spray, not weapons that easily kill and easily harm innocent bystanders.

There is no reason to have a weapon in a college or high-school classroom, usually if not always. The atmosphere for learning includes an aspect of vulnerability, blunted by an atmosphere of smug security toting a gun. Knowledge that guns are in classrooms or college offices may protect the gun carrier's rights, but violates the rights of teachers and other students to be safe in the classroom or college office. Campus security appropriately handles trouble, not some immature freshman packing a gun.