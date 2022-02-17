 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Can we keep democracy?

The recent whitewashing statement put out by the RNC stating that the Jan. 6 assault on our Capitol was simply “legitimate political discourse” is reprehensible. Is this what the Republican Party has devolved into? Advocating violence and enabling hate as a means of justifying their position?

I am a proud veteran. I used to be a proud Republican. Not anymore. I am deeply concerned about the future of our country. As Benjamin Franklin famously said, we have “... a democracy, if you can keep it.” Can we? Will we?

Gary Teggeman

Polson

