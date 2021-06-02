Letter to the editor: Cancel culture is revisionism?

Talk about cancel culture; every time I hear a story about how the insurrectionists at the Capitol of Jan. 6 were just tourists, I think, really? Is this what cancel culture is all about, revisionism? (“ Rep. Andrew Clyde made headlines last week when he claimed the Jan. 6 Capitol takeover was just another day of ‘normal tourist visits’ ,” Keydra Manns, Yahoo.com .)

This story reminds me of a scene from a movie I saw when I was in junior high. The unsuspecting wife comes home from shopping only to find her husband in bed with a beautiful woman. As the dumbfounded wife sputters, “Who is that woman?” The husband keeps answering his wife with “What woman? There’s no woman.” He keeps repeating this as they rush into their clothes; the voluptuous woman then darts out the door. Finally, the husband says to his spouse, “What woman?” And she looks at him still in disbelief as he walks out the bedroom door.