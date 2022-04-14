Letter to the editor: Candidates bring insight needed to school board

Wilena Old Person, Meg Whicher, Jill Taber, and Arlene Walker-Andrews bring insight needed on the MCPS school board.

I have worked closely with Wilena and Meg on projects that benefit students and families which have wide impact across Missoula. They are both dedicated public servants in their roles at UM and Parks and Rec. I have studied Arlene’s trusteeship and find that she is a dedicated public servant and is extremely knowledgeable about the role of education in a thriving democracy.

Jill is a mother of three public school students, a writer, and a small business owner. She has roots in Montana ranching and she cares deeply about public service. What strikes me the most about her character is that she and I do not naturally agree on much, but she seeks to learn through dialogue. Jill is passionate about supporting students and their parents and most importantly, she is willing to listen and learn.

We have the privilege of 13 qualified candidates running for school board this spring. While this is certainly an indication of national trends and strong opinions, I like to think it is also an indication of Missoulian’s spirit of service.

Hatton Littman,

Missoula

