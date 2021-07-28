Letter to the editor: Candidates must answer questions

The upcoming mayor election weighs heavily on the minds of Missoulians and has been the topic of many social media posts. This letter is not a comment on the current mayor or even the proposed policies of his opponents. Instead, it deals with the echo chamber being formed by a specific candidate, Jacob Elder.

Many Missoula residents, including myself, have been blocked from posting on Elder's official campaign Facebook page. Most have been banned for asking simple questions that any potential constituent would want to know. I was banned for asking "How do you tell 'transients' from other homeless people? What is your criteria for whether or not a fellow human being deserves help? How many years do they need to have lived here? What about someone who recently moved then lost their job and home? Do they deserve help?" This question, and many others like it, have been removed and gone unanswered.