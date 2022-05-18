Letter to the editor: Candidates should focus on issues that really matter

Watching political ads on TV can be exhausting. What is especially irritating is the number of political candidates that tell you how many years, decades, generations they have been in Montana. If you are 25 years of age, have been a United States citizen for 7 years, and live in the state in which you are running for office, you can run for office, period. If you are originally from California, or are a fifth generation Montanan and work hard on the issues I believe in, I am going to consider voting for you. Do you support: