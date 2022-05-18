Letter to the editor: Candidates should focus on issues that really matter

Watching political ads on TV can be exhausting. What is especially irritating is the number of political candidates that tell you how many years, decades, generations they have been in Montana. If you are 25 years of age, have been a United States citizen for 7 years, and live in the state in which you are running for office, you can run for office, period. If you are originally from California, or are a fifth generation Montanan and work hard on the issues I believe in, I am going to consider voting for you. Do you support:
Affordable health care and housing, a woman’s right to choose, clean and affordable energy, protection of public lands, quality public education, putting people first and not the political party just to get reelected?
Those are some of the things I support and are important to me, not how “Montanan” you are. If the qualification for being a good legislator is the number of years you’ve lived here, Native Americans have the ace card here. Let’s focus on the issues that really matter.
Jane McCallister,
People are also reading…
Missoula