Letter to the editor: Candidates will move justice forward

Jacob Coolidge, Eli Parker and Jennifer Streano share a vision to make Missoula Municipal Court more equitable, cohesive and compassionate for our community. In addition, their commitment to criminal justice reform — centered on accountability, dignity and fairness — will save taxpayer dollars.

Coolidge, Parker and Streano will not be quick to issue warrants and impose jail sentences for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses. Instead, they will work to address root causes, effectively reducing criminal behavior and increasing public safety.

Missoula has three municipal court departments. We have three candidates who are committed to Moving Justice Forward. Please join me in voting for Jacob Coolidge, Eli Parker and Jennifer Streano.

Karen Buley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0