Letter to the editor: Candidates will serve with compassion

The late jurist and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in her book, "My Own Words," that "[t]he greatest menace to freedom is an inert people; that public discussion is a political duty; and that this should be a fundamental principle of the American government."

The Missoula Municipal Court has remained inert for a long period of time. We, as Missoulians, now have the opportunity to elect Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker, and Jacob Coolidge to judgeships in Departments 1, 2, and 3, respectively. These three attorneys all have criminal defense backgrounds, and all three will serve our city court with compassion, intellect, and knowledge of the law. More importantly, they will work as a team to address homelessness, addiction, mental illness, and joblessness through the court system.

As an attorney who occasionally represents criminal defendants in municipal court, I would note that the current system perpetuates issues associated with poverty. I have seen Streano, Parker, and Coolidge in action and they will confront these issues head-on by connecting defendants to services and addressing underlying issues which brought them to municipal court in the first place.

Jenna Lyons, Wagner & Lyons, PLLC,

Missoula

