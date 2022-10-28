Letter to the editor: Can't afford to support Strohmaier

For 30 years I was a public employee in Missoula. I continue to work in Missoula following retirement because I enjoy working and contributing to the local economy. This also helps me afford to live in Missoula on a fixed income.

Last March at Larchmont I made $11.25 an hour, then $11.50 an hour in June. No additional increases would even be discussed. The employees at the County-owned Larchmont Golf Course were not included in the County budget that pledged a $15 an hour Missoula County minimum wage. Dave Strohmaier said it was because of the contract. The contract says the County maintains the right to add additional benefits if it desires.

Now Missoula taxpayers have unprecedented property tax increases imposed by Missoula County and the City of Missoula budgets for the coming year.

I am being asked to vote in support of two more property tax bonds and to support Strohmaier for another term. Justified or not, I cannot afford to commit to any additional tax expenditures until existing expenses are balanced against what folks in my income bracket can afford. And I will give Dave Strohmaier the exact same support he gave the employees at Larchmont.

Steve Earle,

Missoula