Letter to the editor: Capitalism's limits in American West

Hades with Cerberus at point are devouring the arid American West. J.W. Powell in the 19th century warned about the limits to growth in the arid regions beyond America’s 100th meridian; others, like B. Devoto in the mid-20th century, urged growth be reigned in.

Consumptive capitalism does not recognize limits. They built massive water projects in America's arid West to divert and impound water in order to pursue a delusion that American capitalism’s domination of the earth’s natural systems was a crowning victory. With changes in climatic conditions, rivers evaporate, desertification spreads, and capitalism's victory has evolved into disaster.

Contrary to the beliefs of those who created the failed urban areas in America’s arid West, we have reached a period when technological fixes will not succeed in solving the social/ecological problems of America's West. In the end, America will be remembered for what it could not do.

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0