Letter to the editor: Carbon pricing spurs innovation

There has never been a better opportunity to influence federal climate legislation than today. After over a decade of congressional inaction, the Senate Budget Committee is calling for policies to lower U.S. emissions to include in the reconciliation bill.

Over 3,500 U.S. economists, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, the American Petroleum Institute and 52 Republican House Members, who formed the Conservative Climate Caucus, agree putting a fee on carbon pollution is the fastest way to decrease emissions and simultaneously create jobs and grow our economy. It incentivizes private innovation. Not having a price on carbon also puts us at a disadvantage because most of our international trading partners, not only have carbon pricing built into their economies, but they are now implementing border adjustments that will tax U.S. imports based on carbon content.