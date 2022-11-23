Letter to the editor: Carbon tax?

Recent Missoulian “Guest View” columns were about mitigating climate change. Kyle McIntyre wrote for Republican, political conservatives supporting clean energy. Robin Paone wrote for the non-partisan Montana Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Both proposed a carbon tax or fee paid by the utility then returned to the customer. The tax would incentivize carbon emissions reduction, stimulating free enterprise-based clean energy innovation.

Unfortunately, the utility would count a carbon tax/fee as an electricity generation cost and would include it in the electricity rate paid by customers. Because of administrative costs, customers could receive rebates less than the tax paid by the utility. The utility’s ultimate tax cost could be zero. The customer could pay more for electricity because of the tax.

The carbon tax suggestions merit discussion. Another option is to have human-caused CO2 emissions recognized by the EPA as a harmful air pollutant along with others we commonly recognize like sulfur dioxide (acid rain) and particulate matter. For example, the CO2 emitter could be required to annually reduce emissions by 8% down to zero by year 2040. There could be very large fines for exceeding the requirement. The avoidance of fines would incentivize free enterprises to develop carbon-free electricity sooner.

Gary Matson,

Milltown