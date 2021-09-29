Letter to the editor: Carlino for City Council

In recent years it has been in vogue for electoral candidates to say as little of substance as possible and to rely on empty platitudes, e.g. “I bring Montana values with me,” “I will fight for you,” “Experience you can trust,” “common sense and rational thinking,” “committed to putting Montana first.” Or, they focus on their opponent's shortcomings, often genuinely egregious, without taking any positions themselves.

Daniel Carlino is a refreshing exception. When he opens his mouth, he actually says things of substance. He has concrete plans and ideas for addressing Missoula’s housing emergency, environmental protection, climate issues, expanding public transit, and economic justice, among other things. Unlike other politicians, you know where he stands. You know his perspective. Once elected, you know what he will do. Visit his web site, danielcarlino.com, and see for yourself!

Please vote for Daniel for City Council in Ward 3.

Robbie Liben,

Missoula

