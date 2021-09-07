Letter to the editor: Carlino has bold policy proposals

Daniel Carlino is focused on a variety of wide-ranging and interconnected issues, including climate reform, affordable housing and economic justice. Through his campaign’s bold policy proposals to take these issues on, Carlino has earned my vote in the upcoming Missoula City Council election.

Carlino campaigned for Montana’s Public Service Commission as the lone voice taking a stance against NorthWestern Energy’s plans to drill and frack for four new gas plants in Montana. He has stood up to senior Montana politicians in an effort to curb donations to political candidates from fossil fuel companies. Carlino has consistently used his education and experience regarding the climate to better the lives of his neighbors and fellow Montanans.

If elected, Carlino would be one of the only renters on Missoula City Council. Fifty-one percent of Missoula houses are occupied by renters. Missoula’s renting population needs fair representation on the city council and council members who are willing to go the extra mile to stop the housing crisis.

Missoulians who are concerned about our housing crisis and the climate crisis have a golden opportunity to elect a strong voice in local government, and our community as a whole would in turn become more equitable.

Luke O'Connell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0